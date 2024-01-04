Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to South Broadway and Loop 323 after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was walking south across Loop 323 from First Christian Church to the French Quarter Shopping Center parking lot when they were struck by the vehicle, which was travelling east on the Loop, according to Tyler Police Department.

The vehicle stopped after striking the person, who police say had not been in a crosswalk at the time. The pedestrian was alert and awake and was transported to UT Main on Beckham by EMS in serious condition.

Tyler Police detectives, crime scene and accident investigators are on scene.

At this time, the middle and outside eastbound lanes are closed from S. Broadway Ave to Red Raider Dr. Stay with us for updates.

