For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Fog Overnight Tonight. More Rain Friday Morning...More on Monday, then Windy & Colder
Fog Develops overnight tonight. Nice Thursday. More Rain Friday morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair and cool through the evening hours, then some dense fog is expected to form over much of the area overnight tonight. The fog may stick around until the mid-morning hours, then the sun will return for the remainder of the day. A cold morning and a mild afternoon are likely for our Thursday with Easterly winds at 10 mph. Clouds increase Thursday night as more moisture is expected to move into the area from the west. Very good chances for rain for Friday morning and some showers may continue into the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals of .50″-.75″ are possible for much of the area. Cloudy skies early on Saturday give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Mostly Sunny on Sunday, then more clouds expected into Monday. A cold front later in the day on Monday will bring more rain and a few isolated thunderstorms to East Texas. This front will come in from the west...another front will follow on Tuesday morning and this front will come in from the north. Tuesday’s front will have some very chilly air with it for a few days and bring in some very windy NW winds. Wind on Monday will be out of the SE to W at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Wind on Tuesday will be out of the NW at 20-35 mph with higher gusts possible putting Wind Chilly on Tuesday morning into the 20s. Less wind on Wednesday, but low temperatures should drop into the upper 20s to near 30° with Wind Chills in the lower 20s in the morning. Have a great night, East Texas. More to come...

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location

Latest News

More rain Friday Morning...More on Monday, then windy and colder.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Fog Tonight, More Rain on Friday Morning.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Fog Tonight, More Rain on Friday Morning.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips