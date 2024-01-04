Officials encourage Nacogdoches residents to join aid-providing program in new year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With it being a new year, Nacogdoches emergency leaders encourage residents to apply for a program designed to help out individuals who have special needs during natural disasters.

“Since COVID, it’s been a good thing to check up on those that you know are shut in, who have handicaps, who can’t get around,” said Nacogdoches resident Marion James.

“Whenever you think about having a snowstorm like we did. Our electricity went out, our water went out. All we had was a little fireplace and some people didn’t even have that,” she said.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry or ‘STEAR’ functions as a database of information on citizens who may require assistance during a disaster.

“This hurricane season was very quiet, and this winter so far has been relatively mild as far as the storms here in Nacogdoches County, so we have not had to utilize it since we implemented it, " said City of Nacogdoches Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Self.

He said the city entered the program over a year ago and has over 700 city and county residents registered.

During the 2021 snowstorm, emergency personnel would check on nursing home and living assistance facilities twice a day, according to Self.

“A lot of folks felt like they weren’t contacted and didn’t receive help when we never knew, and this kind of covers that gap,” said Self.

James said wellness checks are important to her as her husband is a heart patient, and both of them have limited mobility.

“It’s good to check on people, and I’m glad to know about this program called STEAR because I sure want to sign up,” she said.

Executive director of the Nacogdoches Senior Center Tammy Blank said her staff visits and calls their 400 homebound meal recipients weekly.

“Many have disabilities, some don’t have a lot of family members nearby, so it is very important to have a lifeline for our seniors, especially in the case of a disaster,” said Blank.

“Our goal as a city is to help every citizen we have, and especially those with special needs during times of crisis. We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” said Self.

To sign up, you can dial 211 or visit TDEM.

