Longview Public Library collects donations for homeless resource bags

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library is participating in the collection of resources for the homeless population for the sixth year in a row.

According to library manager Jennifer Eldridge, the purpose of the initiative is to tally the members of the Longview community who are without a stable living situation as well as to provide for some of their vital needs. The library assists in this program by collecting food, sanitary items, clothing and more at their facility.

Residents of Longview and the surrounding area can visit the library during the coming weeks to donate items in labelled bins. The collection of homeless resource bags will be handed out at the Longview Convention Exhibit Building on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Longview Homeless Initiative, click here.

