Laredo man admits to providing fatal fentanyl dose to teenager

(MGN Online)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 22-year-old resident of Laredo, Jose Antonio Carlos III, has admitted to distributing fentanyl to a 15-year-old, resulting in the teenager’s death, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

Carlos entered a guilty plea to distributing fentanyl resulting in death after authorities responded to an overdose call on May 17, 2023. The victim was found unresponsive with fentanyl present in the toxicology report and autopsy, confirming the cause of death.

Text messages revealed the victim sought to purchase “pase” (code for cocaine) from Carlos, who provided an address off Longoria Loop. Carlos handed the victim a baggie with white powder, and the victim was found dead the next morning at his home.

Carlos faces a minimum of 20 years to life in federal prison, and sentencing will be determined at a later date.

