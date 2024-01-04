For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school

Former Tyler High head coach Ricklan Holmes has been named the new head coach at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - Former Tyler High head coach Ricklan Holmes has been named the new head coach at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD released a statement on the hiring on Thursday.

“I am excited to join the Ranger Nation and have much confidence in all that we as a family can accomplish at Chisholm Trail High School,” Holmes stated in a press release. “Together, we will be there for and with our students to help them become not only better athletes, but better people. We will continue to build connections and development opportunities beginning at the middle school level so our students are properly prepared to be a great Ranger at the high school level, so they can graduate, win championships and earn scholarships. Keeping our parents informed and educated about our process will be a huge part of our future success.”

Holmes is currently an assistant coach at Hutto High School. He resigned as Tyler High head coach following the 2022 season following a 2-8 season.

Holmes is an alumni of Tyler and played collegiate football at Oklahoma State and also spent time in the NFL.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
1 injured in Longview shooting

Latest News

John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school
John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school
Nacogdoches comes alive in second half to defeat Chapel Hill
Nacogdoches comes alive in second half to defeat Chapel Hill
Nacogdoches comes alive in second half to defeat Chapel Hill
Nacogdoches comes alive in second half to defeat Chapel Hill
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD hires former Pleasant Grove assistant coach as head football coach, athletic director