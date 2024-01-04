For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
1 injured in Longview shooting
Panola College
Panola College assistant basketball coach dies

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa
FILE - A person braces against the wind as a wintry mix of snow and rain falls in Boston,...
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
San Antonio Zoo welcomes first ever baby Babirusa birth of the new year
San Antonio Zoo welcomes first ever baby Babirusa birth of the new year
LNL: Police Investigating Shooting at Iowa High School