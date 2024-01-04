East Texas Realtor predicts healthier housing market in 2024

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2023 housing market experienced a difficult turn, with high mortgage rates, a lack of inventory, and elevated home prices. But when looking into the new year, realtors predict that market conditions could be improving.

David Kurtz with Dwell Realty predicts 2024 could be the year for those entering the housing market.

Since rates reached nearly eight percent in October, there has been a consistent drop for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. According to Freddie Mac, those rates have gone from 7.6 percent in October to 7.4 in November, and down to 6.8 in December.

“Maybe we’ll get into the five percent range this year. It’s an election year, so we know that historically interest rates are going to drop and with more inventory, with more buyer demand because of the lower interest rates, I think it’s going to be a really healthy market.”

He said this could lead to more buyers back into the market, more opportunity for first-time home buyers, as well as sellers wanting to list.

And for the housing shortage of 2023, Kurtz projects inventory will grow.

“I think that people are misunderstanding that we have existing inventory already. So we have homes that are still on the market from November of last year. And then once we add in more listings, I think we’re going to have a really healthy inventory for buyers to look at.”

But when it comes to home prices:

“I’ll make a hot take, that I think we’re going to be looking at 8 percent appreciation this year. So we’re going to swing the other way potentially. It all depends on buyer demand. It all depends on how many people are still looking to relocate to the area. When you look at the new medical school, when you look at all the people moving here from out of state, the outlook in Tyler is very positive,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz also anticipates that building costs will come down, meaning more opportunity for new construction coming onto the market.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.