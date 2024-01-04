Construction project creates traffic switch to new frontage road

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Construction means a detour is in store for drivers near a new frontage road in Nacogdoches.

A detour will be in place at the state highway 7 exit ramp. This switch will begin Thursday, January 4.

Traffic will be moved to the new northbound frontage road on US 59, at state loop 224.

Currently, construction is 77 percent complete and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025.

