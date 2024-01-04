For Your Service
City of Van implements Stage 5 water restrictions during well repairs

City of Van water well number one.
City of Van water well number one.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Van residents are asked to significantly curb their water use while crews repair a damaged well.

City officials said Stage Five restrictions are being implemented while a well is undergoing necessary repairs. Stage Five restrictions mean that all non-essential residential, commercial, industrial and recreational water use is prohibited, including the outside washing of homes, windows/siding, driveways, vehicles, boats and trailers. ANY use of landscape irrigation systems and outside lawn watering is strictly prohibited. The filling, refilling, or adding water to indoor or outdoor swimming pools and jacuzzi type pools is prohibited. Violators of these restrictions may be ticketed or fined.

Residents will be notified once these restrictions have been limited.

Those with questions are advised to contact Kevin Johnson, Public Works director, at Van City Hall, at 903-963-7216 for further information.

