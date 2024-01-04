For Your Service
City of Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program

A Longview program allowing active warrants to be payed off at a reduced rate has resumed for 2024.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview program allowing active warrants to be payed off at a reduced rate has resumed for 2024.

At the start of each year, active warrants issued by the Longview Municipal Court are allowed to be payed off for half their listed balance. According to Court Director Randy Ross, the amnesty program is available only for the class C misdemeanor warrants handled by the city, such as traffic violations and other minor offenses.

In 2023, 239 residents took advantage of the program according to Ross, totaling over 300 warrants. The program has been active for around five years, and for the past few years at least 200 people have benefitted from the program, Ross said.

According to Ross, the court is a safe haven for people with outstanding warrants during the amnesty window. Anyone wishing to find out if they apply for the amnesty program can call or visit the municipal court without danger of arrest, Ross said.

The program will be active through April.

Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program
