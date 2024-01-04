For Your Service
3 arrested following Longview drug bust

According to a post on the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, a search warrant was...
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 600 block of Texas Street resulting in the arrest of three people, and the seizure of multiple narcotics as well as a gun.(Longview Police Department)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were arrested Thursday after Gregg County authorities conducted a search on a Longview residence.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 600 block of Texas Street resulting in the arrest of three people, and the seizure of multiple narcotics as well as a gun.

Delaina Pruitt, 50 of Longview, Austin Young 56, of Mount Pleasant, and Kristina Kelly, 32 of Longview, were arrested and booked into the the Gregg County Jail.

