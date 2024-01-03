Woman dies in New Year’s Day crash in Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was killed in an Anderson County crash on New Year’s Day.

According to release from Texas DPS, Kristen Dehart, 35, of Pine Bluff, was driving a Chevy Blazer east on U.S. 175 in Frankston around 11:43 p.m. Monday. A 27-year-old Miami, Fl., man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup west on 175 when, according to the release, Dehart strayed into the westbound lane and struck the truck.

Dehart was pronounced dead on the scene, and the truck driver was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

