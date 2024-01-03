For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Woman dies in New Year’s Day crash in Frankston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was killed in an Anderson County crash on New Year’s Day.

According to release from Texas DPS, Kristen Dehart, 35, of Pine Bluff, was driving a Chevy Blazer east on U.S. 175 in Frankston around 11:43 p.m. Monday. A 27-year-old Miami, Fl., man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup west on 175 when, according to the release, Dehart strayed into the westbound lane and struck the truck.

Dehart was pronounced dead on the scene, and the truck driver was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police
Longview police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Latest News

WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
Longview police
Longview PD: Missing 72-year-old man found safe
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
New Nashville style hot chicken joint sets opening date for Tyler location
New Nashville style hot chicken joint sets opening date for Tyler location