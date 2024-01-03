For Your Service
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

