WebXtra: Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On any given week Longview police can get numerous reports of missing persons...children, adults and the elderly.

Fortunately in this age of technology, alerts and searches can be quickly enacted.

Their most recent case of a missing elderly man was resolved with the individual being found safe and unharmed.

Social media being a huge help in missing persons cases with cell phones and mobile news apps delivering notifications of amber alerts and silver alerts.

But police officer Brandon Thornton says even the smallest details are needed when it comes to a missing person.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with Thornton about the best guidelines to follow when reporting a missing person.

