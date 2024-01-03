WATCH: Is Texas power grid ready for winter?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says they are ready “as ever” to deal with the challenges of the winter season.

And while improvements have been made since the winter storm of 2021, the grid faces an increasing risk due to a growing demand for power.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland explains in the video above.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.