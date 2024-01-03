For Your Service
WATCH: Is Texas power grid ready for winter?

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says they are ready “as ever” to deal with the challenges of the winter season.

And while improvements have been made since the winter storm of 2021, the grid faces an increasing risk due to a growing demand for power.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland explains in the video above.

