For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Delivery van stolen at gunpoint in Houston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police are still searching for a person who stole a delivery driver’s van at gunpoint.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on November 16. The driver was delivering a package at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of W. Airport. The victim said he was approached by an unknown male who pointed a gun and demanded the keys to the van. The suspect then fled in the van but fled on foot after crashing the vehicle in a minor accident about a half mile away.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police
Longview police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Latest News

Woman dies in New Year’s Day crash in Frankston
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
An unknown suspect stole a delivery van at gunpoint in Houston.
WATCH: Delivery van stolen at gunpoint in Houston
Longview police
Longview PD: Missing 72-year-old man found safe