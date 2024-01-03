For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ABC’s General Hospital is celebrating 60 years on the air Thursday with a special show.

Brad Maule starred as Dr. Tony Jones on the show for 22 years, from 1984 through 2006. Though he now lives in Nacogdoches where he serves as a city councilman, he reflects on the show as well as his life in East Texas during his interview with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police

Latest News

Longview police officer Brandon Thornton says even the smallest details are needed when it...
WebXtra: Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
Longview police officer Brandon Thornton says even the smallest details are needed when it...
WebXtra: Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area