WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ABC’s General Hospital is celebrating 60 years on the air Thursday with a special show.

Brad Maule starred as Dr. Tony Jones on the show for 22 years, from 1984 through 2006. Though he now lives in Nacogdoches where he serves as a city councilman, he reflects on the show as well as his life in East Texas during his interview with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.