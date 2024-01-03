For Your Service
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death

Smith County Jail entrance
Smith County Jail entrance(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A state report sheds light on the Dec. 27 death of a woman incarcerated in Smith County.

Susan Taylor, 58, was taken to UT Health by EMS after losing consciousness at the Smith County Jail on Dec. 27, according to the sheriff’s office. Taylor later died while at the hospital, and the Smith County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy. A Texas custodial death report was released Wednesday, which stated that Taylor’s death was caused by a pulmonary embolism.

According to the report, Taylor lost consciousness around 12:05 p.m. Dec. 27 in the dayroom, and medical personnel began lifesaving measures. By use of CPR and an AED, Taylor regained function of her heart, the report said, though later lost her pulse again at the hospital. Taylor was pronounced dead at UT Health at 2:12 p.m.

