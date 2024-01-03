For Your Service
Panola College assistant basketball coach dies

Panola College(Panola College)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The assistant men’s basketball coach for Panola College died in his sleep Tuesday night, the school said.

According to a Panola College Facebook post, Tadd Andrews died in his sleep Tuesday night. The school did not share the cause of Andrews’ death.

“Our deepest condolences are with Tadd’s family, his team, friends, and faculty. Please keep everyone in your prayers during this very difficult time,” the school said in their post.

According to the post, Panola College Counseling office is available for students who need additional support.

