For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

New Nashville style hot chicken joint sets opening date for Tyler location

A new hot chicken restaurant is set to open in Tyler on Jan. 13.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new hot chicken restaurant is set to open in Tyler on Jan. 13.

According to the Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken website, a new location is set to open at 3915 University Boulevard across from UT Tyler on Jan. 13.

The chain has 53 locations currently operating in eight states and three countries, with 55 new locations set to open across the U.S. The restaurants specialize in a Nashville-style fried chicken, which their website says can be modified from plain to “Angry Hot.” The spicy chicken is served as sandwiches, wings, salads and more.

To find out more about Hangry Joe’s, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police
Longview police looking for missing 72-year-old man

Latest News

Woman dies in New Year’s Day crash in Frankston
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
Longview police
Longview PD: Missing 72-year-old man found safe
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location