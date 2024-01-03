New Nashville style hot chicken joint sets opening date for Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new hot chicken restaurant is set to open in Tyler on Jan. 13.

According to the Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken website, a new location is set to open at 3915 University Boulevard across from UT Tyler on Jan. 13.

The chain has 53 locations currently operating in eight states and three countries, with 55 new locations set to open across the U.S. The restaurants specialize in a Nashville-style fried chicken, which their website says can be modified from plain to “Angry Hot.” The spicy chicken is served as sandwiches, wings, salads and more.

