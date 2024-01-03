Longview police looking for missing 72-year-old man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for a missing person.

Police say Howard Carter, Sr., 72, has gone missing. He is 140 pounds and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has gray hair and a gray beard.

Police do not know what he was wearing when he went missing; they say he walked away from his home on the south side of Longview. They did not indicate how long he has been missing.

Police ask that if you see Carter or have any information about him, please call them at (903) 237-1110.

