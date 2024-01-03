For Your Service
Film Alley announces new Longview location

The entertainment venue will feature an arcade, bowling alley and more.
Source: (City of Longview website)(City of Longview website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 45,000 square foot entertainment venue is coming to Longview.

According to a press release, Schulman Theaters | Film Alley | City Lights is opening a new location in Longview. The venue will be 45,000 square feet, which will house a movie theater, duckpin bowling, an arcade, a scratch kitchen, bar, and more according to the release.

“We are so excited to become a part of the community,” said Jacob Schulman, Vice President at Schulman Theatres | Film Alley | City Lights.

A City Lights venue is currently operating in Palestine and Mount Pleasant as well. The exact location and opening date for the Longview venue has not been announced as the deal is still closing, according to Director of Events and Marketing Nona Mckenna.

