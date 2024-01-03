East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair and cool through the evening hours, then some dense fog is expected to form over much of the area overnight tonight. The fog may stick around until the mid-morning hours, then the sun will return for the remainder of the day. A cold morning and a mild afternoon are likely for our Thursday with Easterly winds at 10 mph. Clouds increase Thursday night as more moisture is expected to move into the area from the west. Very good chances for rain for Friday morning and some showers may continue into the afternoon hours. Rainfall totals of .50″-.75″ are possible for much of the area. Cloudy skies early on Saturday give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Mostly Sunny on Sunday, then more clouds expected into Monday. A cold front later in the day on Monday will bring more rain and a few isolated thunderstorms to East Texas. This front will come in from the west...another front will follow on Tuesday morning and this front will come in from the north. Tuesday’s front will have some very chilly air with it for a few days and bring in some very windy NW winds. Wind on Monday will be out of the SE to W at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Wind on Tuesday will be out of the NW at 20-35 mph with higher gusts possible putting Wind Chilly on Tuesday morning into the 20s. Less wind on Wednesday, but low temperatures should drop into the middle to upper 20s with Wind Chills in the lower 20s in the morning. Have a great day, East Texas. More to come...

