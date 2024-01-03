For Your Service
2nd Livingston man arrested in December homicide

Shawn Anthony Thor
Shawn Anthony Thor(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A second murder suspect from Livingston has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 3, 2023, incident.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shawn Anthony Thor, 24, on Dec. 28. Thor was later arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of murder. The arrest is the second in an investigation into a death on the 2800 block of Buff Road, where Timothy Jacob Neal, 29, of Livingston, was found dead in his driveway on Dec. 3.

After initial investigation, authorities arrested Toby Wayne Ford, 24, of Livingston and booked him into Polk County Jail on a charge of murder.

Thor is being held on a $250,000 bond for the alleged crime.

