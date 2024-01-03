For Your Service
1 injured in Longview shooting

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Wednesday morning shooting injured one person in Longview, police say.

According to the Longview Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to the 200 block of East Lynnwood Lane around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found one man in the back yard of the home with a gunshot wound, the post said. The man was taken to a Longview hospital with life-threatening injuries according to the post.

Longview police are still searching for suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for the first, most accurate tip that results in an arrest in this case, the post said.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

