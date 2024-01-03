For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area

By Travis Noriega
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Officers found one man dead and two others injured after responding to reports of a shooting in the Kickapoo Marina Subdivision of Polk County.

Polk County deputies arrived at the residence around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They were joined by officers from the Onalaska Police Department.

Once on scene, officers found one deceased man and two other men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two injured men were flown to a hospital.

The Texas Rangers and Polk County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene to provide additional assistance.

Authorities say there is currently no immediate danger to the public or residents of the area.

If you have any information in regards to the incident you are asked to contact Lieutenant Craig Finegan, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810.

You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers, at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police

Latest News

Shawn Anthony Thor
2nd Livingston man arrested in December homicide
Larry Dean Hartsfield
Nacogdoches deputies safely bring suicidal standoff suspect into custody
Panola College
Panola College assistant basketball coach dies
David Barron, vice president of enrollment management at UT Tyler
WATCH: UT Tyler official helps explain new federal student aid forms