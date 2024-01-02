For Your Service
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview

(Source: jnyemb / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, a woman was struck by a train, according to Longview police.

Police say that at around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 400 block of N. Fredonia Street. When they arrived, they were directed to the area of the 200 block of N. Second St. near the railroad tracks, Witnesses told officers a woman was found lying on the train tracks there.

Officers found the woman, who had died, and said it appears she was struck by a train. Her identity has not been made public.

Longview Police Department is investigating the incident, as is Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.

