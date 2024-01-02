For Your Service
Winning numbers drawn for $810 million Powerball jackpot

(Neil Esoy | MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot’s cash value is $408.9 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball said the jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 34 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

