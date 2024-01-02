Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy skies today with rain likely overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is a frosty start to our Tuesday with morning temperatures ranging in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Be sure you and the kiddos are dressed warm for work/school and maybe even give yourselves a couple extra minute to warm up or defrost the car. Cloud cover will continue to increase through the first half of the day which will make for a more difficult warm up this afternoon, so expect highs to sit similarly to where they sat yesterday, mainly ranging in the 50s. Our first of many upper-level disturbances arrives later today, bringing a few showers later this evening and more widespread rains overnight into very early tomorrow morning. A few showers could still persist by sunrise Wednesday morning, although most will see dry skies for our Hump Day. Thursday will be totally dry and with some sunshine to boot, but don’t expect a huge jump in afternoon temps as we’ll likely climb right back up into the middle 50s. Friday will mark a mostly cloudy end to our work week as spotty showers will be possible through the first half of the day. Expect better coverage of showers and even a few thunderstorms by late Friday afternoon and lasting into the overnight hours and very early Saturday morning before we dry back out again. For now, most of the weekend does look dry, but yet another disturbance looks to bring likely rain chances back into ETX by next Monday, so just be sure you keep the umbrella close and watch the forecast for any tweaks to timing over our next several rounds of rain. Stay warm today, y’all!

