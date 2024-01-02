Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Smith County commissioner and the county clerk was arrested Tuesday for his actions at a meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court.

Lance Phillips, 40, was removed from the courtroom at the request of Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

Phillips' mugshot from Tuesday morning. (Smith County Jail)

It all started when Phillips signed up to speak during the meeting’s public comment portion. He had stated he wanted to speak on an agenda item related to overtime pay for the district attorney’s office.

During his comments, Phillips was interrupted by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, who told him his comments had to be related to the overtime pay item. Phillips then began yelling at Franklin and kept reading his written comments.

“Mr. Phillips, you’re through,” Franklin said. To which Phillips responded with, “no, I’m not.”

After returning to the gallery, Phillips continued to interrupt the meeting until Franklin asked for him to be removed from the courtroom. Phillips could then be heard screaming as he was taken out of the courtroom.

A KLTV reporter later captured video of Phillips being placed in a Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle outside the courthouse annex. Jail records show he was booked on a charge of disrupting a meeting or procession. Bond was set at $50,000.

A KLTV reporter captured video of Phillips being placed in a Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle outside the courthouse annex.

This is Phillips’ third time to be arrested for disrupting a meeting or court hearing. In June, he was arrested in Judge Clay White’s courtroom during an arraignment hearing at the Smith County Courthouse. Phillips was there for a previous charge of disrupting a meeting, stemming from when he had to be forcibly removed from the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom in May.

Phillips is the son of Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Phillips and County Clerk Karen Phillips. He is also the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is accused of interfering with on March 28.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.