For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine

A man was found dead inside an airplane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he climbed inside. (KUTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door, walked onto the tarmac and climbed inside the jet’s engine.

Officers found the 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday. The plane had been sitting on a de-icing pad, and the engine was not running, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police did not release the man’s name or cause of death.

The manager of a store inside the airport reported a disturbance just before 10 p.m., telling dispatchers with the Airport Control Center that he saw a man pass through the emergency exit.

After finding him, first responders pulled the man out of the engine intake cowling, which directs air flow to the engine fan section, and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers were removed from the plane, but overall airport operations were not affected, police said. The initial investigation indicates the man accessed the airport’s ramp area from the emergency exit and climbed inside the nearby engine.

An airport spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Canton man dies after single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview

Latest News

A man was found dead inside an airplane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport after...
Former airplane mechanic speaks after man dies inside jet engine
Home off Egypt Central Road after a fire on New Year's Day (WMC)
Family loses home to blaze despite fire station located across the street
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
KC BBALL TOURNAMENT
Kilgore College women’s basketball begins new tradition: the Evelyn Blalock Tournament
“This new system is going to be all LED lights. They are all going to be programmable through...
New lights bring updated illumination style, personality to Downtown Kilgore