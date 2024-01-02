For Your Service
Lufkin's Polk joins Washington in national championship after 122-yard performance

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTRE) - Lufkin High School product and University of Washington wide receiver played a big role Monday night in getting his Huskies to the national championship game.

Ja’Lynn Polk caught five passes for 122 yards. He scored on a 29-yard pass in the second quarter to put Washington up, 21-14.

Washington beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl, 37-31. They will play Michigan in the national championship game on Monday in Houston.

