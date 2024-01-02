Lufkin's Polk joins Washington in national championship after 122-yard performance
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTRE) - Lufkin High School product and University of Washington wide receiver played a big role Monday night in getting his Huskies to the national championship game.
Ja’Lynn Polk caught five passes for 122 yards. He scored on a 29-yard pass in the second quarter to put Washington up, 21-14.
Washington beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl, 37-31. They will play Michigan in the national championship game on Monday in Houston.
