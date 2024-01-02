Lufkin police release name of victim in New Year’s morning shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin authorities have released the identity of a man randomly injured in a shooting incident on New Year’s Day.

Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin, said that as of Tuesday morning Danny McKenna, 67, of Nacogdoches, remained in stable condition in a Tyler-area hospital as he continues to recover from the incident that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday.

McKenna was struck by a stray bullet from a nearby home while attending a family member’s New Year’s Eve party in the 2200 block of North Raguet Street.

McKenna was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later transferred to Tyler for a higher level of care.

Pebsworth said Lufkin Police Department detectives are still investigating what happened.

Previous reporting:

Man struck by stray bullet in New Year’s Eve shooting

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.