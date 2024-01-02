For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Jefferson ISD hires former Pleasant Grove assistant coach as head football coach, athletic director

Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD(Jefferson ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson ISD hired Ty Taylor during a special school board meeting on December 27. Taylor confirmed the hire on X.

Taylor served as Assistant Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator for Pleasant Grove. Taylor replaces Antwain Jimmerson who resigned after finishing the season with a 7-3 record.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024
Canton man dies after single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Vunterrious Leonard
Crockett man arrested after disturbance, police foot chase
Students head to class on the second day of the semester at San Jacinto College's North Campus...
Diversity offices on college campuses will soon be illegal in Texas, as 30 new laws go into effect

Latest News

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Lufkin's Polk joins Washington in national championship after 122-yard performance
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
Holiday Hoops Tournament
Holiday Hoops Tournament wraps up with championship matches
Date, time set for Malakoff state championship parade