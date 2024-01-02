Jefferson ISD hires former Pleasant Grove assistant coach as head football coach, athletic director
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson ISD hired Ty Taylor during a special school board meeting on December 27. Taylor confirmed the hire on X.
Taylor served as Assistant Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator for Pleasant Grove. Taylor replaces Antwain Jimmerson who resigned after finishing the season with a 7-3 record.
