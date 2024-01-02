East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Umbrellas at the ready for this evening and tonight. An area of Low Pressure is expected to move south of us overnight tonight allowing good to very good rain chances to occur for much of East Texas. Heaviest rainfall totals are expected over western and southern areas tonight. Rain should end around sunrise on Wednesday. Rainfall Totals of .50″ to 1.00″ over southern and western areas tonight with lesser amounts over northern and eastern locations. Decreasing clouds on Wednesday with a cold morning and a cool afternoon. Another cold front is expected on Friday and that will increase our chances of rain once again. A very nice weekend is excepted with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A pair of cold fronts are expected early next week. The first on Monday will be Pacific in nature and the second on Tuesday will be coming in from the north...bring very chilly air to East Texas for a few days. Some heavy rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the front on Monday moves through. No frozen precipitation is expected. Very windy conditions are likely on Monday and Tuesday with wind speeds of 15-30 mph with gusts higher. Have a great day.

