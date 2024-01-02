For Your Service
East Texas running and cycling groups gather for first ‘Resolution Run and Ride’ of 2024

By Andrea Valdez
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For six years, Wooley G’s Bike and Fitness has put together the first run/jog and bike ride of the year. The ‘Resolution Run and Ride’ started as a way to help people in Longview, start the new year off of the couch.

“Its a good time for both our running and cycling communities to gather together and talk about the new year and their goals,” Co-Owner of Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness, Gary Ford said.

The purpose of the event is to get people involved in a group of people with similar goals and hold each other accountable. With a large community of athletes, the event brings people planning a race or wanting to make fitness priority.

“We like to use this event as an opportunity for them to all come together, meet new people, reengage with some old friends and create that accountability from day one,” Ford said.

Often when setting a resolution for the new year, as time passes, the motivation to achieve that goal dies down.

David Hernandez, co-owner of Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness, shares his experience with sticking to a resolution is a team effort and not a solo project.

“One big thing that I found helpful for me personally and then helping others is getting plugged in to a community like this,” Hernandez said. “Being associated or around other people that are actively doing these things can help hold you accountable and keep you motivated to achieve your goals.”

One of the participants at the ‘Run and Ride’ is Randy Wells, a participant preparing for his first race with a group of friends.

“I’m relatively not a runner,” Wells said. “We just kind of inspired each other to ‘Let’s do something different this year’ let’s do something out of our comfort zone out of our box.”

As he got older, Wells wanted to focus on staying healthy and active.

“Some friends of mine we got together and we’re getting older and challenged each other to do something we haven’t done,” Wells said.

Staying in a group of others with similar goals is one of the recommendations Ford has for those wanting to stay active this year.

“Our customers and friends will pick a race whether it’s a running race or a cycling race that’s somewhere on the calendar that they can have to work towards,” Ford said.

Wells also shares some words of wisdom on how he plans to stick to his goals this year.

“Being around other people, going to events, participating in the community,” Wells said. “I think is a really good way to get motivated.”

On January 13th, Wells plans to run in the Longview Winter Trail Run. There will be a run for every season this year.

