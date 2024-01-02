Crews respond to grass fire threatening Rusk County home

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Responders worked to contain a grass fire that was moving towards a home Monday afternoon, warning the public that dry winter brush can ignite quickly.

At about 2:45 p.m., Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the Kilgore Fire Department were dispatched to a grass fire. The first units to arrive found a slow-moving fire in an open field that covered about 1-2 acres.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished quickly without any injuries or loss of property, but they warned that there is a specific fire risk at this time of year from “dormant fuels” -- dry winter brush. These materials can ignite and cause fire to spread quickly, so the departments ask residents to use caution.

Crews responded to a grass fire. (Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)

