For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Crews respond to grass fire threatening Rusk County home

Crews responded to a grass fire.
Crews responded to a grass fire.(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Responders worked to contain a grass fire that was moving towards a home Monday afternoon, warning the public that dry winter brush can ignite quickly.

At about 2:45 p.m., Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the Kilgore Fire Department were dispatched to a grass fire. The first units to arrive found a slow-moving fire in an open field that covered about 1-2 acres.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished quickly without any injuries or loss of property, but they warned that there is a specific fire risk at this time of year from “dormant fuels” -- dry winter brush. These materials can ignite and cause fire to spread quickly, so the departments ask residents to use caution.

Crews responded to a grass fire.
Crews responded to a grass fire.(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responded to a grass fire.
Crews responded to a grass fire.(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responded to a grass fire.
Crews responded to a grass fire.(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Canton man dies after single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64
Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley
Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse
Students head to class on the second day of the semester at San Jacinto College's North Campus...
Diversity offices on college campuses will soon be illegal in Texas, as 30 new laws go into effect

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Fat Dogs
The bus has traveled to over thirty states as part of a program working for suicide awareness.
‘Suicide Prevention Bus’ stops in East Texas
A big part of the problem is how we feed our animals.
SPCA of East Texas says weight loss resolutions good for pets, too
Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024