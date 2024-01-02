For Your Service
Bowie Co. corrections officer arrested for allegedly trying to bring illegal substances into jail

Calyn Parker
Calyn Parker(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A corrections officer in Bowie County has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring banned substances into a jail.

On Dec. 31, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., 21-year-old Calyn Parker, of Queen City, was arrested. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says she tried to bring tobacco and 58.7 grams of marijuana into the Bowie County annex at around 7 p.m. She reportedly brought the substances to give to an inmate.

BCSO says Parker also had two cellphones in her car that were suspected to be provided for inmates as well.

She was charged with prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.

Parker had been a corrections officer for less than a year, the sheriff’s office says.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

