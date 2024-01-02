Bench trial held for Carthage man accused in Jan. 6 riot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A judge is deciding the fate of a Carthage man accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Both prosecution and defense Tuesday morning completed arguments before Judge Royce C. Lamberth after Alex Kirk Harkrider, 36, waived his right to jury trial. Harkrider, whose charges include, civil disorder, obstruction of a civil proceeding, assaulting/resisting/impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, was at the January 6 incident alongside Ryan Nichols, 32, of Longview. Nichols pleaded guilty to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers in November.

The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right) showing him and Alex Harkrider in front a large crowd at the U.S. Capitol Building. (Source: Department of Justice) (Department of Justice)

Government prosecutors argued that Harkrider knowingly participated in the riot, citing recorded evidence of him saying “cut off their heads.” Text messages between Harkrider and Nichols prior to the incident allegedly show Harkrider saying “I’ll bring every freedom blaster I own.” Prosecutors also argue Harkrider brought a weapon, presenting evidence of a “tactical tomahawk” that he can be seen carrying with him during the riot.

Harkrider’s defense, however, claimed that he was “a follower,” that he was unaware of what was actually going on during the breach of the Capitol and that his choice to enter through a broken window was a “split-second decision.” The defense also argued that Harkrider attempted to follow the law regarding his tomahawk, claiming he googled what length of blade was legal in Washington, D.C. prior to traveling there.

A verdict is expected at 4 p.m. today.

Previous reporting:

Carthage man waives right to trial by jury in Jan. 6 case, will have fate decided by judge

Longview man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Federal judge rules to detain Longview, Carthage men accused in siege of US Capitol

2 East Texans accused of taking part in U.S. Capitol siege charged with federal crimes

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.