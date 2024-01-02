For Your Service
Bell Boeing awarded $10 million contract for work on CV-22 in Amarillo

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Bell a $10 million contract for work on aircrafts in Amarillo.

About half of the work for the $10,315,188 modifications will be done in Amarillo, according to a press release.

The release states the contract will provide for retrofit installation of 12 nacelle improvement kits and conversion area harness onto CV-22 Ospreys. The work will also include system assessment support, engineering support and other requirements for the Air Force.

According to the release, the remaining work will be done in Fort Worth and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The work is expected to be completed by June 2027.

