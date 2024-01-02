For Your Service
Armed man arrested following 5-hour standoff with Palestine police

Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An armed man was taken into custody following a five hour stand off with Palestine police on New Years Day.

Tin Phan, 26, of Palestine, was arrested Monday after an armed standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to a press release, police arrived in the 100 block of St. Andrews drive around 4:40 p.m. on Monday. They were responding to a disturbance call and were advised that a man inside the residence was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived they reported hearing gunshots coming from within the house. Following the gunshots, a woman ran from the residence and was taken to safety by the responding officers.

Shortly after more officers responded to the scene, Phan came out of the residence with a gun and wearing a military uniform. He refused to negotiate with officers and ran back into the residence.

Over the next few hours, negotiators attempted to get Phan out of the residence; however, Phan refused to comply, stating that he had multiple firearms and a bomb inside the residence. Phan also fired several shots from within the house before chemical agents were used to drive him back outside.

Around 9:45 p.m., Phan exited the residence and was taken into custody. During a search of the house, officers found multiple guns, including rifles, place near the attic windows. They also found a surplus of ammunition. A suspicious device was also in the attic with the firearms, prompting the Tyler Fire Department Bomb Squad to respond to the location. The device was determined not to be a threat.

Phan has been booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of deadly conduct and evading arrest. Additional charges are pending.

