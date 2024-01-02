For Your Service
21 dogs rescued in Bellmead after elderly owner passed away

Bellmead Animal Control Officer Aco Randi helped rescue 21 dogs.
Bellmead Animal Control Officer Aco Randi helped rescue 21 dogs.(PHOTOS: Texas Humane Heroes)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department is praising the efforts of Animal Control Officer Aco Randi after she worked to find shelter for 21 Chihuahua-mix dogs that needed urgent care after their elderly owner suddenly passed away.

“As soon as Aco Randi was made aware, she swept into action making all the necessary arrangements and taking the steps needed to save these(dogs),” police wrote in a social media post.

Randi got them all to Texas Humane Heroes, a no-kill shelter that immediately packed a pair of vans and headed out to Bellmead to rescue the dogs.

“Now, that they’re all of warm and safe. They’ll need to be evaluated, fixed, and brought up-to-date on their vaccines before they’ll be ready for adoption,” the shelter wrote in a social media post.

“As a no-kill, non-profit shelter, we depend on HEROES like you to help us save their lives,” the shelter further wrote, praising the quick work of Animal Control Officer Randi.

You can make a donation here. Every dollar raised will go directly to benefit these pups, along with our other animals in need, the shelter said.

“Please help by donating what you can, helping to ensure these pets are happy and healthy before being placed with loving families in the new year!”

