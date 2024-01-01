TxDot urges safer roads in the new year, aiming for the first deathless day in over two decades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As we kick off a new year, TxDot is asking drivers to be more careful on roadways. TxDot is urging all Texans to make the best and safest decisions behind the wheel; don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, always obey traffic laws and always wear your seatbelt.

In 2022, more than 25,000 traffic crashes occurred in work zones in Texas, resulting in 205 deaths and another 788 serious injuries. TxDot says the vast majority of those killed were drivers or their passengers. They say speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes were among the leading causes of work zone crashes.

Roadway crashes have also claimed at least one life every day for more than two decades. TxDot says they came close last year when the state experienced a single traffic fatality – well below the average of 12 roadway deaths that occur daily on roadways statewide. They say this goal is big, but it’s possible and is going to take every single driver to do their part behind the wheel.

“We haven’t had a deathless day on our roadways since November of 2000, and we think that we can get to a deathless day on our roadways,” said TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell.

“Safety is our top priority at TxDot, and our main goal is to get everybody from point A to point B as safely as possible and to have our men and women that work for us, that they get home to their families and the ones they love at the end of the day,” Colwell added.

Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. (KWTX)

TxDot says while fewer fatalities are worth noting, that momentary improvement illustrates that the push for engineering safety enhancements and public education can produce positive results.

“Each life lost means a family, neighborhood, and community are impacted for a lifetime, and we take safety very seriously as we work to end this horrible streak,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But it’s going to take all of us working together to get this done.”

TxDOT says they’ve committed to enhancing safety on Texas roads, investing $17 billion in safety improvements through the state’s 10-year plan. TxDOT says they have also developed new changes that may seem small but could have a major impact:

Increasing the size of pavement striping from 4 inches to 6 inches. This enhances the visibility of striping on the roadways and encourages drivers to slow down.

Providing a wider centerline buffer between double yellow stripes with rumble strips or raised pavement markers on undivided highways to alert drivers when they cross the centerline.

Building innovative intersections like roundabouts, where appropriate, can decrease fatalities at intersections by 90%.

Implementing a “Safer by Design” program to give roadway designers a way to model safety performance from most of the key design elements used in projects.

