SPCA of East Texas holds their own New Year’s Eve ball drop

People in the community were invited to sponsor tennis balls to be used in the event for five dollars each.(KLTV)
By Avery Niles
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, the SPCA of East Texas hosted a New Year’s Eve ball drop fundraiser event for the second year in a row.

People in the community were invited to sponsor tennis balls for five dollars each. The balls were all numbered, corresponding to the person who paid for it. Then, they were spread out, and another ball was thrown into the pile, motivating dogs to run out and fetch the balls to choose a winner. The SPCA sold 788 balls this year.

There were three prizes given on Saturday: SPCA merchandise, tickets to their gala in the spring and a cut of the total money raised from the event. The funds were split evenly between the SPCA and the winner, which was around $1,900 for each.

“Sometimes the dogs are a little more quick to bring them back, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer and a little bit more prompting to get them to bring a ball back. As we saw today, it was a little crazy, but it’s always a fun thing, and it kind of brings the community in and gives us something fun to do on New Year’s Eve,” Kat Cortelyou, the director of operations for the SPCA, said.

