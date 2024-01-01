For Your Service
Monday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies tonight, temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening and happy new year, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies will continue this evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s. We’ll start Tuesday morning off in the upper 20s and low 30s, warming into the 50s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see cloudy skies return to the area on Tuesday, ahead of a chance for widespread showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, continuing into Wednesday morning. We’ll see another chance for rain in our forecast Friday and Friday night, and then another early next week as well. Temperatures through the forecast period will continue to run below normal for early January, with highs in the lower 50s for most of the next week. As mentioned at least a couple times over the weekend, our current El Nino pattern would typically suggest a cooler and wetter than normal winter. Only time will tell. Have a great evening.

