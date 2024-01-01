For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley about working on the holidays.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From countdown to clocking in... for many people, the new year brings a day of celebration with family and friends, while for others it means a day of work.

The holidays are just another workday for some East Texas employees.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley about working on the holidays.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley
Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse
Students head to class on the second day of the semester at San Jacinto College's North Campus...
Diversity offices on college campuses will soon be illegal in Texas, as 30 new laws go into effect
Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024

Latest News

Canton man dies after single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64
Vunterrious Leonard
Crockett man arrested after disturbance, police foot chase
Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024
Lufkin man struck by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti as the clock strikes midnight as seen from the...
New Year’s Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024