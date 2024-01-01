For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024

Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.
Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS (Tyler/Longview) in 2024.(CHRISTUS Health)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS in 2024.

Elicia was born at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview to a Good Shepherd nurse at 12:49 a.m. on January 1, 2024!

“Welcome to the CHRISTUS family, Elicia!” the hospital staff posted on their Facebook.

We are waiting to hear more about the first baby born this year at Trinity Mother Frances.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley
Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse
Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Students head to class on the second day of the semester at San Jacinto College's North Campus...
Diversity offices on college campuses will soon be illegal in Texas, as 30 new laws go into effect

Latest News

People in the community were invited to sponsor tennis balls to be used in the event for five...
SPCA of East Texas holds their own New Year’s Eve ball drop
Volunteers prepare fresh vegetables donated by the Dewey Prairie Garden for distribution at...
Texans grapple with numerous challenges, yet many are actively seeking solutions
Date, time set for Malakoff state championship parade
Cutting Horse Show comes back to Lufkin
National Cutting Horse Association hosts cutting horse show in Lufkin