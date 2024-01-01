East Texas celebrates first babies born in 2024

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Meet Elicia Castaneda, the first baby born at CHRISTUS in 2024.

Elicia was born at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview to a Good Shepherd nurse at 12:49 a.m. on January 1, 2024!

“Welcome to the CHRISTUS family, Elicia!” the hospital staff posted on their Facebook.

We are waiting to hear more about the first baby born this year at Trinity Mother Frances.

