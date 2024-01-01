For Your Service
Crockett man arrested after disturbance, police foot chase

Vunterrious Leonard
Vunterrious Leonard(Crockett Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man has been arrested after leading officers on a foot chase.

On Sunday at about 3 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard for a disturbance, according to a release from the Crockett Police Department. They were told someone called “Booman” was involved, who they knew to be Vunterrious Leonard, 25, police said. Leonard is a registered sex offender with a warrant out from Houston County for sexual assault of a child, according to the release.

When an officer searching the complex saw Leonard and attempted to take him into custody, police said he ran through the I.T. Williams park into a wooded area off of Sycamore Street.

Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in setting up a perimeter. A police K-9 was sent out along with a drone, authorities said. With the drone overhead, police said Leonard decided to cooperate, put his hands in the air and walked out of the woods to a nearby deputy, who took him into custody without further incident.

Leonard was booked into the Houston County Jail on his outstanding warrant and additionally charged with evading arrest or detention.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

