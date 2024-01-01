Canton man dies after single-vehicle wreck on Highway 64

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man has died after crashing off the side of the road on State Highway 64.

On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., Michael Miller, 65, was driving a Nissan Sentra east on State Highway 64 when his vehicle left the road and struck a concrete culvert, DPS said in a release. He was about 5 miles east of Canton at the time.

Miller was pronounced dead, and DPS notes he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigation into this case is ongoing.

